WWE nixed major plans for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's reunion; several people were frustrated - Reports 

On the latest episode of RAW, Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE and reunited with his former rival, Tommaso Ciampa. However, according to recent reports, there were plans for a DIY reunion months ago, but they were nixed.

The two stars used to be tag teams in NXT, and they were also part of a memorable feud that saw them collide in critically acclaimed matches. On the red brand this week, Ciampa unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Championship. After the bout, Imperium attacked him, which led to Gargano coming out to make the save.

According to Fightful Select, WWE had plans for Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to reunite much earlier. However, the plans were scrapped, and the story was eventually dropped. The report adds that Ciampa was supposed to answer Seth Rollins' open challenge during the June 19 episode of RAW.

The plan was for the match to be interrupted by The Judgment Day, and Johnny Gargano, who was backstage at the event in his hometown of Cleveland, was going to return to make the save, reuniting DIY. The plan underwent some changes before being canceled completely. Those Fightful spoke to said this "frustrated" some of the people involved.

Why was Johnny Gargano absent from WWE TV for so long?

The former NXT Champion re-signed with WWE last year after Triple H rose to power. He appeared on various episodes of RAW before completely disappearing from TV.

According to Fightful Select, many people thought that Johnny Gargano was off TV because he was injured, as there were false reports stating that he wasn't cleared.

The site clarified that WWE sources informed them multiple times that he’s been cleared since late April. The reason the 36-year-old star was absent was simply because he wasn’t being used. He wrestled Omos twice in July and September at house shows and lost all four matches.

