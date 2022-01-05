Details on nixed major plans for Jeff Hardy prior to his WWE release - Reports

Fightful Select recently reported that prior to his release, Jeff Hardy was set to be the "Shaman" for MSK on WWE NXT 2.0. For weeks, Wes Carter and Nash Lee had been appearing in vignettes, looking for this mysterious individual who was seemingly their mentor. It was ultimately revealed to be RAW Superstar Riddle.

However, based on a recent report from Fightful, the original plans were for the Charismatic Enigma to assume the role of the Shaman. It was further reported that WWE had already shot segments with MSK and Jeff Hardy that unfortunately weren't used due to Hardy's release from the company.

This could have been an important turn in Hardy's career as it would have put him in a spot to be working with younger talent to help elevate them. Before his release, Jeff Hardy wasn't part of any major angles on the main roster despite being recently drafted to SmackDown.

In December, news and videos emerged of him walking out of a WWE live show. He was let go shortly thereafter and it was reported that the reason for his release was his refusal to go to rehab. However, it is still disputed as to the real reasons behind his release and whether he actually needed rehab.

Nonetheless, Riddle was revealed as the "Shaman" as a last-ditch replacement for Hardy, who was let go a few days prior to the reveal. Riddle is now working on both RAW and NXT as he is set to lead MSK into a trios battle against Imperium who are now joined by the returning WALTER.

Jeff Hardy in WWE prior to his release

In July, Jeff Hardy became the center of attention after he defeated undefeated reigning NXT Champion Karrion Kross on his main roster debut. There was great outrage online regarding the booking decision, following which the two had a couple more matches which Kross won in dominant fashion.

Hardy was then briefly involved in the United States title picture as he unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest for the championship. It wasn't long before he was drafted to the blue brand, which he represented in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination tag team Match.

Jeff Hardy was released from his WWE contract on December 9, 2021. What do you think of the scrapped plans for Jeff Hardy's NXT run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

