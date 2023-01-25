WWE nixes advertised RAW match following Brock Lesnar’s surprise return - Reports

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the 30th-anniversary edition of RAW last night, but it cost the live crowd a match in the process, as per the latest reports.

In the closing minutes of the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Beast Incarnate returned to interfere in the No-Disqualification United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. Lesnar helped Theory pick up the win by F5ing him on top of Lashley, who he had just F5'd moments before.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the advertised post-show Street Fight between Seth Rollins and Austin Theory was nixed due to how Brock Lesnar's return ended the broadcast.

The report stated that there was no dark segment despite Rollins vs. Theory being advertised. He added that since Lesnar "wrecked" Theory and Lashley, that wasn't going to happen.

Will Brock Lesnar's return be the catalyst for the return of The Hurt Business?

In recent weeks on WWE RAW, MVP has done everything in his power to convince Bobby Lashley that it's time to reform The Hurt Business on the road to WrestleMania.

While Lashley has been grateful to MVP for helping convince WWE to end his suspension, he hasn't been open to the idea of putting the faction back together.

But with The Beast Incarnate back on WWE RAW, his presence could be the catalyst for Lashley to embrace MVP's vision and reform The Hurt Business.

The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate are likely going to participate in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Lashley might want to make up his mind sooner rather than later to have a numbers game advantage over The Beast this weekend.

The two men have been at loggerheads for a few months now. They faced each other at Crown Jewel, where Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped with the victory despite a dominating performance from The All Mighty.

It remains to be seen whether a WrestleMania 39 showdown is on the cards for both men.

