WWE NXT reportedly shifted to a different location

An exclusive report from POST Wrestling has revealed that starting this Sunday with TakeOver; NXT will begin broadcasting its shows from the Performance Center.

The Black-and Gold brand has been taping the shows at the Full Sail University, but the company has now reportedly decided to move over to the Performance Center for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the NXT episodes, 205 Live will also be filmed at the Performance Center.

Here's what POST Wrestling's report revealed:

Beginning this Sunday with TakeOver, WWE will be moving its NXT broadcasts from Full Sail University over to the WWE Performance Center. Sources tell POST Wrestling that NXT will be making the move over to the Performance Center for the foreseeable future. Additionally, we are told that 205 Live will also be running out of the Performance Center beginning next week.

While WWE moved RAW and SmackDown to the Amway Center as part of its grand ThunderDome presentation, NXT continued to film its episodes on a bi-weekly basis at the Full Sail University.

The move to the Performance Center is interesting considering the fact another COVID-19 outbreak has hit the WWE.

Several Superstars were reportedly taken off TV after an NXT talent reportedly organized a party, which was attended by many people within the company. The virus spread from the party, and the company was forced to make many unforeseen changes to their plans.

NXT TakeOver: 31 will be a 'game-changing occasion' for the brand

Advertisement

Triple H revealed during a recent media call that NXT TakeOver: 31 will have a very unique look and feel, and it would be a game-changing moment for the brand.

"So this Sunday's Takeover will have a very unique look and feel, something totally different that hasn't been done so far. You'll find out more on Sunday, but it will be very unique, and I think hopefully, at least for us, game changing."

NXT TakeOver: 31 will take place on October 4th, and the show, as stated earlier, will air from the Performance Center. More details on the decision to move NXT and 205 Live to the PC should be revealed sooner rather than later, and we'll keep you updated regarding the same.