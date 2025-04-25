WWE officially makes major change to Becky Lynch and Rusev after RAW - Reports

Becky Lynch and Rusev are back in WWE, but with their arrival, the company appears to have made some changes. There are now reports out with the details.

Becky Lynch and Rusev appeared on WWE RAW this week. Lynch had returned at WrestleMania, but Rusev's arrival was on the red brand after years. Now that both stars are well and truly back, the company is already making major changes to them.

As per PWInsider, their internal status has now been listed as being on RAW, a change from before. In addition, both Rusev and Lynch have been listed as heels internally. The Bulgarian Brute returned and demolished Alpha Academy, taking apart Otis and Tozawa before a miserable Maxxine Dupri. Becky Lynch also lost the tag team titles with Lyra Valkyria to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Seth Rollins is also an internal part of the RAW roster. Now that Lynch is back, it appears that she will be feuding with Lyra Valkyria in the immediate future, given that the star turned heel on her after they lost the titles. Fans will have to wait and find out what's next for both of them.

