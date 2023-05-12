WWE officially secures a location for an upcoming WrestleMania - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE has secured the rights to host its biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, at the future new stadium of the Tennesse Titans in Nashville.

Constriction for the new 60,000-seater stadium is set to begin in 2024, with World Wrestling Entertainment hoping to host WrestleMania 43 in the building in 2027.

According to a recent from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has already signed a deal with Nashville to have WrestleMania in their city and is now just waiting on the Titans' owner to announce the show.

"The 2027 WrestleMania is officially in Nashville at what will be a new stadium that opens that year. The idea is that Mania would be the first or one of the first big events at the stadium even before the Titans start playing there a few months later. Burke Nihill, the President and CEO of the Titans made that announcement." [H/T Ringside News]

Nashville has already shown itself to be a great wrestling city, with WWE presenting the 35th edition of Summer Slam in Titans' current home Nissan Stadium last July.

WWE Hall of Famer recaps the WrestleMania 39 main event

The biggest match at this year's Showcase of the Immortals was, without a doubt, the Undisputed WWE Universal title match between the champ Roman Reigns, and the challenger, Cody Rhodes.

Despite having had plenty of momentum, Cody Rhodes could not pick up the win, with many fans being angry about the result. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated on his Hall of Fame podcast why Cody's loss is a good thing for him moving forward.

"These fans today, they would turn on you in a heartbeat," Booker T said. "So you can definitely not write the card thinking about what fans emotions are feeling at that moment in time. For me, when Cody comes out, if I'm a fan, I'm going to cheer for him. I'm going to cheer even more for him, because man, I think you got screwed," said Booker T.

Rhodes picked up a much-needed win this past Saturday as he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

