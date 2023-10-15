WWE officially signs 6 ft 4 in top free agent - Reports

After being introduced to WWE Universe as the new General Manager of SmackDown this week, Fightful Select (subscription required) has learned that the company has officially signed Nick Aldis.

The British Superstar joined the Stamford-based promotion back in August this year. Aldis took the role of a backstage producer on a trial basis.

It looks like the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion impressed people backstage with his swift progress. During the Season Premiere episode of SmackDown, Triple H promoted him to an on-screen role for the blue brand.

There's currently no word on whether he'd be continuing his previous role, though he wasn't listed on the SmackDown producer reports this past Friday night.

People backstage in WWE have described Nick Aldis as "easy to work with," with some saying he has been willing to make the most of whatever opportunity may come his way.

Aldis has already started making waves on SmackDown. He acquired Kevin Owens from RAW as Jey Uso's replacement trade to the blue brand. Nick Aldis believes it's the "right time" for The Prizefighter to become a singles wrestler again.

As for Nick Aldis' in-ring future, it is still unknown when or if he will be allowed to compete for the promotion.

