WWE officials' backstage reaction to losing ratings war revealed; possible solution reported

Its no secret that AEW has been topping WWE NXT in ratings on almost every Wednesday night. According to this week's ratings, AEW Dynamite drew in much more viewership than WWE NXT. Not only did AEW Dynamite attract more viewers, but it also dominated the 18-49 demographic with a 0.36 rating while NXT scored 0.20.

WWE officials' backstage reaction to ratings war

After Monday night's WWE RAW's ratings saw a bump, Vince McMahon would have been delighted. But unfortunately for McMahon, WWE NXT did take a heavy beating to AEW Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer, there is a lot of unhappiness among officials and Superstars with NXT's ratings. NXT has been losing the ratings war for most weeks, and the weeks in which it did beat AEW, it took super-stacked shows to do so.

Consistent losses in the ratings war has reportedly forced WWE to have many writers work on the show. It was revealed that five people have been working on the writing of the weekly show.

WWE's introduction of Pat McAfee to WWE NXT this week was another stunt at getting some mainstream attention to the product. It did help the cause as Triple H was invited on ESPN where he issued a challenge to McAfee for NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Wrestlingnews.co has since reported that there have been talks about getting more WWE RAW and SmackDown stars to NXT to tilt the ratings in WWE's favor.

WWE RAW and SmackDown have had their fair share of low ratings, but it looks like the shows' rating are going up. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, many storylines were developed. Amidst the flickering lights and mic glitches, the WWE Universe saw Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott re-form the Riott Squad.

Another storyline that progressed was that between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The WWE Champion cut a promo that was well received by many WWE fans. McIntyre made it clear that even though The Viper just walked out and demanded a shot, the feud was a personal one for The Scottish Psychopath.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to delve on the rivalry between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, and that of Matt Riddle and King Corbin.