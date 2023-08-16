WWE officials high on current champion's campaign over the weekend - Reports

WWE officials were reportedly pleased with Chelsea Green's "Chelsea's Got Talent" campaign over the weekend leading to Monday Night RAW.

Green and Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan a few weeks back on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, Deville injured her ACL during a match and has been ruled out of action for several months.

During a recent episode of After the Bell, an idea was pitched that Green could potentially hold auditions for a new tag team partner. Soon, she started the "Chelsea's Got Talent" campaign on Twitter to let the fans know that the search was on. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE officials seemed happy about the buzz that the campaign generated.

Many current and former WWE Superstars and wrestling fans all over the world sent their submissions in, including some notable names like Mick Foley, R-Truth, and Matt Cardona. However, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Piper Niven appear in a backstage segment and take the tag team belt from Chelsea Green. She said that she was Green's new partner, and it was evident that she wouldn't take no for an answer.

The company soon made this official when it announced Niven as the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what's in store for this newly-formed team.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green reveals which match made her fall in love with professional wrestling

Chelsea Green has revealed that a match between former WWE Superstars Naomi and Nikki Bella made her fall in love with the world of wrestling.

On a recent episode of After the Bell, the current Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she didn't necessarily remember which encounter of Naomi and Bella it was but explained how this experience ignited her passion for the sport.

"My sister used to watch wrestling when we were growing up. We used to sneak upstairs. Like many other wrestling fans, I fell out of love with it because I thought I outgrew it, which ironically I never outgrew it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics evolve between Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in their newly-formed tag team.

