WWE officials including Triple H reportedly want to sign legendary wrestler's son; he is currently signed with AEW!

WWE officials Triple H and Shawn Michaels might be looking to add another big name to their roster, even though he is currently signed with AEW. WWE legend Taz's son, HOOK, would be one of the easier names for the company to sign, according to a report.

HOOK is currently signed with AEW and is doing quite a spectacular job there. The star is quite over with fans as well. He won the FTW title on July 27 last year and has held it for almost a year now.

According to BWE (h/t Wrestling Headlines), a private insider Twitter account, Triple H and Shawn Michaels are both interested in signing the young star. On top of that, Taz, who is currently signed with AEW, apparently wants him to go to WWE at some point as well. The legend has certainly never commented publicly about his status and future plans.

The report said that Taz wanted him to go, while Michaels and Triple H wanted him as well. But it also stated that his contract situation was unclear at the moment. If he was available, he'd be easier for the company to sign.

This is not the first time that BWE has said this, as he previously reported on April 10 that Taz wanted his son in WWE sooner rather than later.

Now it all depends on HOOK's contract and the viability of the report. If it plays out well, the star could end up being signed by Triple H soon. It should be noted, however, that none of this has been confirmed by either side.

