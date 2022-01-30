WWE planned big spot for Kofi Kingston with former WWE Champion before botched Royal Rumble elimination - Reports

Kofi Kingston's 2022 Royal Rumble didn't turn out the way he was hoping for. The former WWE Champion entered the match at No.24 and was eliminated almost immediately.

However, according to journalist Bryan Alvarez, WWE had big plans in store for Kingston for this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Taking to Twitter, Alvarez claimed that Kingston's big spot during the match was mistimed and he was legitimately eliminated from the match.

As per WWE's actual plans, Kingston was not supposed to be eliminated from the match so early. The creative team also seemingly had big spots planned for Kingston, who was supposed to interact with former WWE Champion and New Day stablemate, Big E, during the match.

"Kofi's big spot was mistimed and he was legitimately eliminated when he wasn't supposed to be, there were spots planned later with Big E out there," wrote Bryan Alvarez on Twitter.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Kofi's big spot was mistimed and he was legitimately eliminated when he wasn't supposed to be, there were spots planned later with Big E out there Kofi's big spot was mistimed and he was legitimately eliminated when he wasn't supposed to be, there were spots planned later with Big E out there

After entering the Royal Rumble Match at No.24, Kingston was immediately in trouble as Kevin Owens pushed him off the top rope. Kingston leaped and managed to hang on to the barricade, which was supposed to be his typical big Royal Rumble spot.

As it turned out though, the replay showed that the former WWE Champion's feet touched the floor. Kingston was immediately eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match and couldn't pull off yet another great escape as he has done over the years.

Kofi Kingston also took to Twitter to break his silence after his disappointing Royal Rumble elimination

Kofi Kingston's Royal Rumble certainly didn't turn out the way he was hoping for. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to break his silence after his Rumble elimination.

Kingston wrote the following in a tweet that he sent out in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble 2022 show.

"Welp! 'It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.' -someone said this," said Kingston.

🎅🏿 Sir Kofi Krampus 🎅🏿 @TrueKofi



“It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”



-someone said this Welp!“It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”-someone said this Welp! 😂 “It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.”-someone said this

Also Read Article Continues below

The New Day was represented by Kingston and Big E at the Royal Rumble, with Xavier Woods currently sidelined. Things didn't turn out too well for Big E either, who was eliminated by Riddle and Randy Orton after entering at No.26.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Alan John