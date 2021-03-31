Reports: WWE planning to announce two new matches for WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner, and WWE has all but settled on the match card for the two-night event. Almost all the titles in WWE will be defended at The Show of Shows, but fans are still awaiting the announcements for two potential titles matches.

The company is still yet to find matches for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. However, a new report from PWInsider suggests that WWE will confirm two WrestleMania 37 matches on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Next week's RAW is the go-home episode of the Red brand before WrestleMania 37. Reports suggest that WWE has taped content for the upcoming edition of RAW. Two matches revolving around the WWE Women's Tag Championships will be announced during the episode, as per the report.

The first bout will be a multi-woman tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 37 to decide which team will become the new No. #1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The second bout will be the championship match pitting the contenders against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two.

As of this writing, there is still no news on which women's teams will be involved on night one.

WrestleMania 37 currently has seven championship matches on the card

It looks like the Women's Tag Team Championship match will be added to a stacked WrestleMania 37 card, which includes seven different championship matches at the moment. This includes matches for the following titles:

WWE Championship

Universal Championship

SmackDown Women's Championship

RAW Women's Championship

United States Championship

Intercontinental Championship

RAW Tag Team Championship

The Universal Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania will occur between Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan.

WrestleMania 37 will also see the main roster in-ring debut for Omos, as he teams up with AJ Styles to challenge The New Day for the RAW Tag Team titles.

There will also be matches between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley (for the WWE Championship), Asuka and Rhea Ripley (for the RAW Women's Championship), as well as Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks (for the SmackDown Women's Championship).

Meanwhile, Big E and Apollo Crews will wrestle with the Intercontinental Championship at stake, and Sheamus will face Riddle for the United States title at WrestleMania 37.

