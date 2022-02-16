WWE planning another Steve Austin level surprise for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE reportedly has plans to have another legend of Stone Cold Steve Austin's caliber feature at WrestleMania 38.

Recent reports have indicated that The Texas Rattlesnake will make a shocking in-ring return in WWE for this year's Show of Shows. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens is rumored to be Austin's likely opponent.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer disclosed that WWE has big plans for WrestleMania 38 as they have one more surprise in store apart from Austin. Meltzer said that the star in question would be of Austin's stature.

He further stated that The Rock is busy during WrestleMania, while Cena reportedly has other commitments. Meltzer speculated that it might be Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, or The Undertaker as they are the only ones at the level of Austin, but he wasn't entirely sure.

What's on the cards for WWE WrestleMania 38 as of now?

Like the last two editions, this year's WrestleMania will be a two-night affair. The Show of Shows will take place on April 2 and April 3 at Texas' AT&T Stadium.

So far, two matches have been confirmed for the show, and another will be confirmed at this weekend's Elimination Chamber show. 2022 men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This match could change if Reigns' loses the title at Elimination Chamber when he faces Goldberg.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner, Ronda Rousey, will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. The two will also face off at Elimination Chamber, albeit in a tag team match as Rousey will team with Naomi to face Flair and Sonya Deville.

Becky Lynch will learn who she'll face at WrestleMania after the Saudi Arabia event as well, as six women will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to determine who'll face the RAW Women's Champion in April.

