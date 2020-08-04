WWE planning to go back to the attitude era 'mentality'; details on major change reported

WWE RAW this week was a breath of fresh air as the company implemented some interesting ideas on the red brand. Not only did we see the premiere of RAW Underground, but a mysterious faction also made its presence felt on the show.

WWE.com had reported that a new faction would be debuting on the show. It can be assumed that the only reason for WWE making this announcement was the news of the faction being reported by Dirt Sheets ahead of RAW.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Observer, multiple new factions are set to spring up in the time to come. He said that the company is trying to revert to the '90s mentality of having multiple stables and groups on RAW.

Here is what Cagesideseats stated:

There may be multiple groups showing up in WWE soon. Wrestling Observer says the company’s plans for a new direction include “a return of the 90s mentality of factions.”

Attitude Era was famous for the roster being split into many different stables. Some of the most popular factions included D-X, Nation of Domination, The Corporation and The Ministry of Darkness.

More factions coming to WWE

Over the past few years, Vince McMahon had soured on the idea of having large groups or factions and focused on singles Superstars only. However, it looks like that is about to change again.

AEW garnered a lot of praise for their faction based storylines as the show heavily features storylines involving groups instead of single Superstars. WWE could capitalize on this change as there is clearly a demand for more factions.

RAW already has the MVP-led faction called The Hurt Business as well as Seth Rollins leading his disciples. It will be interesting to see which new factions are created by WWE in the coming weeks.