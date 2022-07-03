WWE allegedly planning huge title match for Liv Morgan at SummerSlam

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan could be in a high-profile title match at Summerslam.

Morgan was a sentimental favorite to win the Money in the Bank contract this week. She prevailed against all odds to win the coveted briefcase in the night's opening match. Morgan then cashed in her MITB briefcase on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently mentioned that WWE could book Morgan in a huge title defense against The Rowdy One at the biggest event of the summer.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

"Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment."

Meltzer didn't rule out a surprise return by Charlotte Flair. He pointed out that The Queen could return and be inserted into the title picture at SummerSlam:

"It is interesting though, as I think almost everybody figured it was going to be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, and it’s not." (H/T: Ringside News)

Ronda Rousey handed Liv Morgan the SmackDown Women's title

It was a passing of the torch moment for Liv Morgan as former champion Ronda Rousey handed her the title.

After Morgan's successful cash in, The Baddest Woman on the Planet hugged the new champion, raised her hand in victory, and left the ring, allowing Morgan to celebrate with the WWE Universe.

While the win has been a long time coming for the former Riott Squad member, it'll be interesting to see how long she can hold on to the SmackDown Women's Title in a locker room with juggernauts like Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, and NXT call-up Raquel Rodriguez.

