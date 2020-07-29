WWE could be planning a massive Stone Cold Steve Austin segment

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in WWE history. He was one of the top draws during the Attitude Era and a crowd favorite. The WWE Universe loved Stone Cold Steve Austin for his reckless attitude and his antics with The Chairman. His career came to an abrupt end due to a neck injury he had sustained many years before his official retirement.

WWE's plans for Stone Cold Steve Austin

WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, revealed that WWE could be planning a celebration for Stone Cold Steve Austin to honor him.

WWE has plans to honor Stone Cold Steve Austin in a similar way to the 25th anniversary celebration for Triple H that has been ongoing with a slew of new merchandise as well as a live appearance once audiences return. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 29, 2020

WWE has plans to honor Stone Cold Steve Austin in a similar way to the 25th anniversary celebration for Triple H that has been ongoing with a slew of new merchandise as well as a live appearance once audiences return.

Even though Stone Cold Steve Austin retired after his match against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX, The Texas Rattlesnake became a permanent member of WWE TV in a non-wrestling capacity. After getting fired in storyline by Eric Bischoff, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to WWE RAW as a sheriff for the show.

During his run as a non-wrestler, Stone Cold Steve Austin feuded with Eric Bischoff but was forced to leave when his team lost to Bischoff's team at Survivor Series. He later served as the special guest referee for Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's match at WrestleMania XX.

Since then, Stone Cold Steve Austin made sporadic appearances in the WWE, but whenever he stepped into the ring, someone was destined to end up with a Stone Cold Stunner. He was a special guest at many WrestleManias and never missed an opportunity to entertain the fans in attendance.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a special appearance on WWE RAW's 25th anniversary, giving Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon a Stunner. He again showed up on WWE RAW a year later during the RAW Reunion episode. He ended up Stunning AJ Styles that night.

The last time Stone Cold Steve Austin was seen in a WWE ring was when he celebrated "3:16 Day". The day was celebrated in March in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.