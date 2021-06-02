WWE planning to release major names - Reports

WWE has made many shocking releases recently as part of their budget cuts that haven't been received very well by the fans since the company has already been making a lot of profit. Now, recent reports are suggesting that there could be more major releases coming soon.

According to Fightful, WWE plans for more budget cuts, and some major names could be released this week. There is no confirmation yet on who these names could be, but considering how shocking the past few WWE release sprees have been, anything could happen.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

Some of the biggest names released by WWE in the last two years

The last two years have seen WWE release some major stars, most of which no one saw coming. The first major release spree happened on April 15, 2020, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The names released were -

The Revival

Karl Anderson

EC3

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Lio Rush

Luke Gallows

Eric Young

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Rusev

Curtis Axel

Deonna Purrazzo

Many of these names went on to sign with two of WWE's biggest rival promotions right now - IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, currently holds the AEW TNT Championship and is one of the major stars on the promotion's roster.

Another major release spree came earlier this year, coincidentally on the very same date as last year on 15 April 2021. The names released were -

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Mickie James

Chelsea Green

Bo Dallas

Kalisto

Mojo Rawley

Tucker

Wesley Blake

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

These former WWE Superstars are currently serving their 90-day no-compete clause, after which they could sign with other promotions. Another release spree last month saw names like Alexander Wolfe, Vanessa Borne, Velveteen Dream, and others being let go by the company.