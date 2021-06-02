WWE planning to release major names - Reports

WWE has made many shocking releases recently as part of their budget cuts that haven't been received very well by the fans since the company has already been making a lot of profit. Now, recent reports are suggesting that there could be more major releases coming soon.
According to Fightful, WWE plans for more budget cuts, and some major names could be released this week. There is no confirmation yet on who these names could be, but considering how shocking the past few WWE release sprees have been, anything could happen.
Some of the biggest names released by WWE in the last two years
The last two years have seen WWE release some major stars, most of which no one saw coming. The first major release spree happened on April 15, 2020, right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The names released were -
- The Revival
- Karl Anderson
- EC3
- Drake Maverick
- Curt Hawkins
- Lio Rush
- Luke Gallows
- Eric Young
- Heath Slater
- Kurt Angle
- Aiden English
- Sarah Logan
- Mike Chioda (Referee)
- Rowan
- Primo
- Epico
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Rusev
- Curtis Axel
- Deonna Purrazzo
Many of these names went on to sign with two of WWE's biggest rival promotions right now - IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, currently holds the AEW TNT Championship and is one of the major stars on the promotion's roster.
Another major release spree came earlier this year, coincidentally on the very same date as last year on 15 April 2021. The names released were -
- Samoa Joe
- Billie Kay
- Peyton Royce
- Mickie James
- Chelsea Green
- Bo Dallas
- Kalisto
- Mojo Rawley
- Tucker
- Wesley Blake
These former WWE Superstars are currently serving their 90-day no-compete clause, after which they could sign with other promotions. Another release spree last month saw names like Alexander Wolfe, Vanessa Borne, Velveteen Dream, and others being let go by the company.