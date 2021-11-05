WWE planning to release NXT stars every 6 months – Reports

WWE are reportedly planning to release NXT talents every six months. The company wants to evaluate their talents twice a year and keep a check on their improvement.

There has been an exodus of talent from WWE over the past year. Surprisingly, a number of stars in promising positions have been let go by the company. On Thursday, the company axed another 18 wrestlers including the likes of Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Kross.

On the latest Bryan and Vinny show with Lance Storm as the special guest, Bryan Alvarez claimed WWE was no longer willing to wait for seven years for talents to develop. They want to evaluate them every six months, and if there is no considerable improvement, WWE is ready to release them. Alvarez explained:

"I don't know exactly what this entails but in general, the new idea is that they are going to be heavily evaluating everybody every 6 months from this point forward. I think the idea is we no longer want people to spend 7 years in developmental. So it's gonna be like every 6 months they are going to evaluate you and if you're not getting better, you're out of there."

Continuing to talk about the new way NXT is functioning, Alvarez added that WWE knew who they wanted to sign. He said:

"Everything has changed with this new NXT. They know what they want. It's a certain type of person who works a certain way and talks a certain way and is trained from scratch and they get better quick and they move up or they're out of there. This is the new way that it's gonna work."

Few WWE releases were related to vaccination issues

While most of the WWE releases have been due to 'budget cuts,' some reports suggest last night suggested there were a few cuts because of vaccination statuses. Bryan Alvarez confirmed the rumor and added WWE was not willing to keep stars who refused to take the COVID19 vaccination. He said:

"I have heard this from multiple sources that there were individuals that were cut because they refused to get vaccinated. Clearly, it was not all budget cuts."

WWE is yet to officially announce the releases, and there are no confirmed reports on why precisely the stars were released on Thursday. John Laurinaitis was reportedly the one sending the mails yesterday, announcing the cuts from WWE.

