WWE planning to have Roman Reigns face legendary star at WrestleMania - Reports

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE mountain since returning as a heel last year and capturing the Universal Championship. One of the dream matches that fans have been wanting to see Reigns in is against his cousin and legendary WWE Superstar The Rock.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the company is planning to have a WrestleMania feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock, but it's getting tougher every year due to the latter getting older. Meltzer added that the match will likely take place in the next two years but if The Brahma Bull can pull it off, it might even happen at next year's WrestleMania.

“Obviously The Rock & Roman Reigns is something that they’re building towards and it would be — every year gets tougher and tougher because Dwayne gets a year older and, you know, but I think he really wants to do a match against Roman Reigns. I think for sure it’ll be in next two WrestleManias, and if he can pull it off, the next WrestleMania,” said Dave Meltzer.

Roman reigns tracksuit reminds me of The Rock TrackSuit That He Wear at WrestleMania 27 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iN1uVzgg2S — 🏳️‍🌈The Tribal Messiah (@TheMessiah_K) June 5, 2021

Recent rumors about the return of The Rock to possibly set up a match against Roman Reigns

Earlier, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is hoping for The Rock to return at Survivor Series 2021. It was also speculated that if he returns, it could start the build towards his anticipated clash against Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is arguably one of the biggest dream matches that has a realistic possibility of happening soon. Both stars have themselves teased the same on multiple occasions and with the entire "Head of the Table" gimmick going on, it's just fitting for The Rock to return and have an electrifying feud against Roman Reigns, possibly ending with Reigns retiring him from in-ring competition.

“WWE is going to be treating Survivor Series this year as a ‘major show’. Higher-ups are hoping that The Rock will appear at the event to set up a huge WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns.” -@davemeltzerWON



IT’S HAPPENING!!🔥#Smackdown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aToF5S5DBl — ⚡️fardeen⚡️ (@rasslin_fanatic) June 11, 2021

