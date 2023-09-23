WWE has plans for absent 34-year-old Superstar - Reports

WWE recently completed a successful merger and started to release superstars following the deal's completion. According to a new report, the company has creative in place for Bianca Belair's return.

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair's stellar run as the RAW Women's Champion came to an end when she faced Asuka in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, The EST continued fighting on the blue brand to recapture the title from The Empress of Tomorrow.

After the Biggest Party of The Summer, Bianca Belair was attacked by Damage CTRL and written off of weekly television. According to Ringside News, the company has creative in place for the 34-year-old star when she decides to return to Friday Night SmackDown. Check it out:

"Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that, “creative is in place for Bianca Belair’s return.” [H/T - RSN]

Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Championship before her hiatus

Last year, Bianca Belair finally redeemed her loss from SummerSlam 2021 when she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and captured the RAW Women's Championship. The EST ended up remaining the champion for over a year and even broke The Man's record.

Earlier this year, she was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the Draft and she moved to the brand with the RAW Women's Championship. After a successful title defense in Puerto Rico against IYO SKY, Asuka returned to the brand and challenged Belair for the title.

The historic reign ended at Night of Champions 2023 and the company decided to introduce new titles. However, The EST came back stronger than ever and went after Asuka and the new WWE Women's Championship. Later, the company set up a Triple Threat match involving Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2023.

Nevertheless, Bianca Belair once again became champion when she pinned Asuka. Unfortunately, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the WWE Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see what Belair does when she returns to weekly programming.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star