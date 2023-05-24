WWE has plans locked down for WrestleMania 40 main event - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 40 will be the company's biggest event next year. While it may seem too soon to think about the show's main event, the company may already have plans for the most important match on the card.

WWE wrapped up WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes to retain his undisputed world title. The fans were shocked to see The American Nightmare lose, as he seemed to be the perfect challenger to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, the company has already locked down plans for the main event of next year's Grandest Stage of Them All. The source didn't report spoilers by revealing the names being considered to headline the show.

"A tenured member of the creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “I am very aware of the WM 40 main event. No spoilers.”" stated Ringside News.

While there have been reports of Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns or possibly Gunther in the main event of next year's Showcase of the Immortals, nothing is confirmed. Unforeseen circumstances like unfortunate injuries and contractual complications could also affect the planned main event.

Could WWE WrestleMania 40 outperform WrestleMania 39?

WWE WrestleMania 39 was one of the best editions of the show in recent memory, featuring stellar matches like Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair, and Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre. The show also saw special appearances from celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Pat McAfee to add to the entertainment value.

While it will be difficult to outperform this year's Show of Shows, the company will certainly plan amazing bouts and moments to make the 2024 edition of their top PLE memorable for the fans.

There is a slight possibility of The Rock finally returning to WWE to battle Roman Reigns. The company will certainly sell more tickets than ever if the match eventually materializes.

The promotion can also book several celebrities and returns, with an outstanding main event to ensure fans are in awe when they leave the stadium. As of now, we can only speculate, and the truth will unfold with time.

