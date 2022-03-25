WWE had plans for the nWo at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WWE originally had plans to bring the New World Order (nWo) in for WrestleMania 38.

With a two-night WrestleMania just around the corner in AT&T Stadium, the company is continuing to look for ideas to generate interest and sell more tickets for their biggest show of the year. But it appears one of their plans will no longer be happening.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE had tentative plans to include the New World Order in WrestleMania weekend to synergize with the recent release of the "nWo 4 Life" edition of WWE 2K22. Unfortunately, Scott Hall's untimely passing has seemingly changed these plans.

While the company could still choose to utilize the other members of the nWo WrestleMania weekend, Sapp hasn't heard that it's still in the works.

What surprises does WWE have in store for WrestleMania 38?

With WrestleMania 38 less than two weeks away, the company is running out of time to announce the final card and secure any additional surprises for the WWE Universe.

While Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania remains a mystery, most reports suggest that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will make his long-awaited return to the company, after departing in 2016, to challenge the Architect.

With Rollins' opponent pretty much a lock at this point, there doesn't appear to be a lot of surprises planned for WrestleMania 38 at this point.

Over the years, a lot of surprises are usually saved for the RAW following WrestleMania. It just feels like this year's event needs that extra kick to get fans excited about WWE's biggest show of the year.

Will the company deliver a big surprise next weekend for the WWE Universe? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on WWE wanting to use the nWo at WrestleMania this year? Do you think they should still do it as a tribute to Scott Hall?

