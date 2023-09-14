WWE has plans for popular RAW Superstar - Reports

WWE is set to start a new Era after its merger with Endeavor to become one of the biggest companies in the worlds of sports and entertainment. According to a new report, the company might have plans for popular RAW star Tegan Nox in the near future.

Last year, several superstars were re-hired by Triple H under his new regime for WWE. Most of these stars were given the opportunity to perform for either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, a few veterans in the company went to the developmental brand NXT for a short run.

Last year, Tegan Nox returned to WWE and joined Friday Night SmackDown. Nox often worked in the tag team division on the blue brand and was later drafted to Monday Night RAW. According to a new report from BWE, the company has plans for the 28-year-old star in the near future. Check it out:

"There are plans for Tegan Nox soon."

The report doesn't state the plans or when it would be in motion, but Nox has been praised by several stars in the past for her performance during the Mae Young Classic before her unfortunate injury.

What has Tegan Nox done in WWE?

In 2017 and 2018, Tegan Nox got injured before and during the Mae Young Classic respectively. After she recovered, she made her return to the developmental brand and formed a tag team alongside Dakota Kai.

However, Kai turned on her during WarGames 2019 and the two feuded against each other on the brand for a while. She spent the next two years as a babyface and feuded against Kai and Raquel Rodriguez.

In 2020, she suffered another ACL tear and spent nearly ten months away from wrestling before returning to the brand. In 2021, she received her main roster call-up and joined Friday Night SmackDown.

Tegan Nox spent months on both brands of WWE's main roster before getting released. After Triple H rehired her, she spent most of her time in the tag team division and teamed up with different stars.

What are your thoughts on Tegan Nox and who would you like to see her face off against? Sound off in the comments section below.