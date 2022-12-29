WWE had plans for Toxic Attraction to join the main roster - Reports

Earlier this month, Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose was released from the company after losing her title to Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT. According to a recent report, WWE had plans for the stable to head to the main roster without Rose.

Last year, Mandy Rose returned to the Black and Gold brand and started a stable with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne called Toxic Attraction. The trio dominated the women's division of NXT for over a year before Rose was released from WWE.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the company had plans for Dolin and Jayne as they have worked a handful of matches on the main roster. Interestingly, it also states that the new regime wanted the duo on the main roster without Mandy Rose. Check it out:

“It’s what they have to do. They have to get past it. The plan was to call them up to the main roster without her anyway.” [H/T - WrestlingNews]

It would have been interesting to see the trio dominate the main roster in a similar fashion. As of now, Rose is out of the company, and the duo is still working on NXT.

Toxic Attraction targets Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT

Earlier this month, Roxanne Perez became the first woman to win an Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline. Shortly after her win, she challenged Mandy Rose to a title match. Perez shocked the world when she dethroned Rose, who held the title for over 400 days.

Later, Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne failed to capture the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships for the third time when they lost to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Earlier this week, the duo addressed their loss and the absence of Rose from the brand. The two vowed to go after Roxanne Perez, who began Toxic Attraction's downfall in NXT.

It will be interesting to see if Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin get the job done and can bring the NXT Women's Championship back to the stable. Fans want the duo to move to the main roster and go after major titles on the main roster.

