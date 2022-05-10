WWE possibly makes major rule change for Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank 2022 is around the corner, set to take place on July 2, 2022. However, as the event draws near, it appears that WWE could possibly be changing up the rules to capture the long-established briefcase.

The first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match took place in 2005. It was held as a single match on the WrestleMania card, but in 2010, it was introduced as an event by itself. The stipulations surrounding the match ensured that the winner of the briefcase would be able to challenge for the championship of their choice at any time or place.

Now, an advertisement for the upcoming Money in the Bank event has started speculation among fans that the company could be changing the rules for the briefcase winner. The clip first aired during WrestleMania Backlash, where Cody Rhodes was heard saying that the winner of the briefcase would win the chance to main event WrestleMania.

This is usually something that is reserved for the winner of the Royal Rumble.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan



In that Money in the Bank commercial, Did Cody Rhodes say "one man or woman will win a chance to main event Wrestlemania"????? Wait....In that Money in the Bank commercial, Did Cody Rhodes say "one man or woman will win a chance to main event Wrestlemania"????? #WMBacklash Wait....In that Money in the Bank commercial, Did Cody Rhodes say "one man or woman will win a chance to main event Wrestlemania"????? #WMBacklash https://t.co/nAQROLwxlg

Fans initially thought the Money in the Bank announcement was a botch

While many believed that the initial announcement was a botch, WWE aired the same video with Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania Backlash. Fans have since been speculating about the future of the event and what this would mean for the briefcase winners, given that this could mean a change in the rules of the match after 17 years.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling What did Cody Rhodes just say about Money in the Bank?!



Is this a spoiler or a botch?! What did Cody Rhodes just say about Money in the Bank?!Is this a spoiler or a botch?! https://t.co/8b1oh3Neb9

It should be noted that previous briefcase winners could also cash in their briefcase during the WrestleMania main event, as Seth Rollins did in 2015. However, the way WWE has worded the advertisement does not appear to be implying this.

The company has not yet confirmed the rumors, but the upcoming weeks might help clarify the future of the event. If they do turn out to be accurate, it will still leave questions as to what the winners of the Royal Rumble event will challenge for.

