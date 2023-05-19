WWE possibly planning first-time-ever feud between AJ Styles and 37-year-old star - Reports

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles will seemingly kick off a feud with Karrion Kross.

The Phenomenal One is set to take on Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. The winner of the bout will be crowned the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

AJ Styles is also scheduled to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Boozer #BWE recently hinted at a feud between Styles and Karrion Kross by tweeting, "Ticktock Aj."

Boozer #BWE has been pretty accurate in the recent past when it comes to wrestling reports and rumors. If Boozer's report about Styles and Karrion Kross is accurate, fans might see an interference during The Grayson Waller Effect.

Karrion Kross will benefit from feuding with AJ Styles

Kross hasn't done much of note for a while now on WWE TV. He returned to WWE last year by attacking Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Kross himself acknowledged that he isn't being properly utilized on WWE TV while speaking with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover:

“This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn’t say it, but I’m just gonna say it. I actually get really pi**ed, because it’s not enough. It’s not enough. I haven’t reached my full potential yet and people haven’t seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kross would love nothing but a full-fledged feud with Styles on WWE TV. Styles is considered by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Kross will undoubtedly benefit from sharing the ring with The Phenomenal One.

What are your thoughts on this potential feud? Sound off in the comments!

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes