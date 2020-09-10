WWE possibly releasing more employees

April was a grim month for WWE's employees. The company released a long list of its employees that included wrestlers, referees and backstage personnel. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown no mercy to many industries and economies of the world.

Like most industries, the Pro-Wrestling industry is also a victim of the pandemic. Many wrestling promotions were shut for a long time when COVID-19 initially hit. But during the unprecedented times, WWE has been one of the few wrestling promotions that broadcasted its shows without skipping a single week.

Will WWE release more employees?

A few hours ago, Gerald Brisco took to Twitter to reveal that Vince McMahon had told him that his services were no more required in the WWE. Brisco was removed from the company after 36 years of service.

Since the WWE Universe heard about Brisco's release, PWInsider has reported that the WWE Hall of Famer's release is a part of part of another round of financial cutbacks for the company. This means that WWE has begun another round of layoffs.

Back in April, WWE released over 20 employees. The list also featured WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle and former United States Champion, Rusev. After these employees were released, many of them have joined WWE's rival wrestling promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Among the WWE releases, Drake Maverick is the only Superstar who re-signed with company in less than a month. Maverick's story was sort of a fairytale. After he was released, he was still a part of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament on NXT. Maverick reached the finals of the tournament and lost to El Hijo Del Fantasma.

After Maverick lost the match, Triple H came out to hug him and presented him with another WWE contract. Drake Maverick couldn't believe his eyes and poured his heart out in gratitude to the fans and the company. Since then, Maverick has featured on NXT shows and challenged Fantasma for the Title.

In April, when WWE personnel who were released made the announcement, members of the WWE Universe came in support.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates