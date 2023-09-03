WWE preparing to debut new Championships on RAW - Reports  

This weekend at WWE Payback, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were able to win the Undisputed Tag Team titles by defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but the reality here is that there could be a huge change on the horizon.

According to a report by Xero News, WWE has new Championship belts and is waiting for the appropriate time to unveil and split the titles. It's unclear when this will happen, but clearly, the company wants there to be Tag Team Champions on both brands moving forward.

The Championships were unified by The Usos last year, and the duo was able to hold them alongside Roman Reigns whilst he was the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and The Bloodline held all the titles.

Ahead of the Survivor Series, it would make sense for the tag team championships to be sent back to SmackDown whilst the current champions remained on RAW.

Now that new champions have been crowned, it will be interesting to see how the new titles are introduced onto RAW. The Judgment Day currently holds all championships and could be open to splitting the titles across brands once again.

