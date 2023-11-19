WWE to push 28-year old star as the next Rey Mysterio - Reports

As Rey Mysterio seemingly nears the end of his WWE career, it is safe to say that not many have been able to accomplish what he has given his illustrious career. Nonetheless, it appears that WWE has found their next Rey Mysterio in the form of the recent NXT call-up Dragon Lee.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Lee is being pitted by WWE as the next Rey Mysterio, which also explains his rather quick move up the main roster. Meltzer further stated that WWE plans on adding Lee to the current LWO storyline so he can be endorsed by Mysterio himself.

Rey and Dragon Lee have already exhibited their alliance. On the August 8 episode of NXT, with Mysterio in his corner, Dragon Lee challenged Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship, but the latter got the better of his opponent after interference from The Judgment Day. Lee got another shot at dethroning Dominik on RAW later next month but was unsuccessful.

Rey Mysterio on Dragon Lee in WWE

While Dragon Lee isn't currently sharing the screen with Mysterio, the legendary luchador did have quite a few positive words to say about the up-and-coming star. Speaking in an interview with The MMA Hour, Mysterio had the following to say about Lee:

"I’ve been watching Dragon Lee and how he’s been growing. The fact that he’s now brought up to SmackDown and is no longer part of NXT. He has a lot of potential to grow and be his own person. I’ve always said it’s very hard to duplicate someone. You’re never going to find another Undertaker, Kane, Eddie [Eddie Guerrero], Rey. When Dragon Lee makes his mark, and he will, he’s going to become his version of Rey Mysterio" [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the entire video below:

Following Mysterio's loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, members of the LWO turned on each other, with Carlito blaming Escobar for leaving the brass knuckles on the apron. The following week, Escobar attacked Mysterio, providing a kayfabe reason for the former World Heavyweight Champion to be on the shelf. It was later reported that Mysterio had to undergo surgery for his left leg, which is why he is currently away from WWE TV. He is expected to be out for around six weeks.

