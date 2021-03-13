WWE reportedly wants 75 percent capacity for WrestleMania 37

WWE is hopeful that they will be able to hold a 75 percent capacity crowd across both nights of WrestleMania 37, according to new reports.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the apparent plan is for WWE to reach this capacity, presumably while holding to all necessary COVID-19 safety recommentations.

In terms of specific numbers, a 75 percent crowd at the Raymond James Stadium, discounting the space required for the stage, wrestling ring, and equipment, is approximately 45,000. If this is correct, the combined attendance for this year's WrestleMania across Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 will be approximately 90,000 WWE fans.

Pre-register for the EXCLUSIVE #WrestleMania 37 PRE-SALE!



Be first to buy tickets to @WrestleMania 37 at Tampa’s @RJStadium on April 10 & 11! ➡️ https://t.co/vEg3fANwqx pic.twitter.com/TsdUf6hL3F — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 9, 2021

According to Meltzer, Tampa Bay officials held a meeting this week, which is where WWE's apparent plans were disclosed. Tickets for WrestleMania 37 will go on sale this Tuesday, with the most expensive seats in the house setting fans back a whopping $2,500 per ticket, per night.

WrestleMania 37 will be the first event in over a year which WWE has allowed fans to attend live due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Given the fact that the virus is still an ongoing issue, it will be interesting to see how many tickets WWE is able to sell across WrestleMania's two nights of wrestling action.

Is WrestleMania's two night format here to stay?

FINALLY... #WrestleMania is back in business!



Limited Combo & Single Tickets are on sale one week from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tDU4P6BDwS — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

WrestleMania 36 last year was the first time the event was held across two nights. This largely came about out of necessity due to the last minute location change of the event to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. However, fans were full of praise for the production.

In fact, much of the feedback online once both nights of the show had aired seemed to indicate that a lot of fans preferred the two night structure over the more traditional one night extravaganza.

Advertisement

Some argued that two nights allowed more WWE superstars to showcase their skills to a fresh audience, rather than a more "bloated" seven-hour singular event.

What do you think? Are you a fan of seeing WWE's grandest spectacle taking place across two nights? Or would you prefer to go back to the tried-and-tested format? Let us know in the comments below.