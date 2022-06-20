WWE allegedly put the brakes on a Riddle vs. Randy Orton storyline

WWE may have to wait until next year for a massive storyline with Riddle, Randy Orton, and the implosion of RK-Bro.

Riddle and Orton joined hands back in 2021 to form RK-Bro. The team was an instant hit with the WWE Universe, and they won the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, defeating AJ Styles and Omos.

The duo became one of the most popular acts on TV and continued a strong run with the tag titles before losing it to The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification match in May this year.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that with Orton needing surgery, WWE could hold off on breaking up the team till 2023. He noted that the company had planned to break up their tandem long ago. However, overwhelming fan reactions prompted the creative team to hold off on splitting the two.

Here's how Dave detailed the storyline could progress:

"You dedicated a match to me and you blew it. You never won the big one, yeah. I could see that being a direction, and not a bad one either. I think Orton and Riddle if they do the thing, and the way it looks now, with Orton being out so long, we’re not doing it until 2023. So, by that time, you know what? Inevitably, that was the idea and it’s a hell of a lot better doing it in 2023 than 2021." (H/T Ringside News)

Riddle currently cannot challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

This past week's episode of SmackDown featured The Original Bro going up against Roman Reigns in a high-stakes clash. Riddle held his own against the champion, striking him with a stiff kick to the face and then landing an inverted corkscrew dive on the outside.

The RK-Bro member even kicked out of the Superman Punch and planted Reigns with an RKO. However, this was not enough as he was caught mid-air with a vicious Spear from The Head of the Table. With this loss, Riddle lost the opportunity to challenge for the title as long as Roman was champion.

It will be interesting to see what lies next for one-half of the former tag team champions and how the dynamics change when Randy Orton is finally fit and ready for a comeback.

