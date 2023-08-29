WWE quietly scrapped match from upcoming show

An upcoming match has seemingly been scrapped from WWE television this week.

Dabba-Kato and Tyler Bate are in the middle of a rivalry in NXT and were heading toward a clash this Tuesday night. Their match was promoted to happen tomorrow night but that no longer appears to be the case.

According to Ringside News, WWE has since removed its initial announcement of the match, and it is unknown if Bate and Dabba-Kato will still square off tomorrow night on NXT. Dabba-Kato, formerly known as Commander Azeez on the main roster, attacked Tyler Bate on the August 15th edition of NXT during his match against Joe Coffey.

Bate picked up the victory over Coffey via disqualification but was beaten down by Kato after the match. Dabba-Kato attacked Tyler Bate last week on NXT as well while he was ringside for Nathan Frazer's NXT Heritage Cup defense against Noam Dar. Kato's attack on Bate allowed Dar to pick up the victory.

Expand Tweet

Tonight is the final episode of RAW before WWE Payback

This week's edition of RAW is the final episode of the red brand before WWE Payback this Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam, but the match was scrapped from the card. The two battled on the August 14th edition of RAW, but that match ended in a double count-out.

WWE official Adam Pearce made it official that Lynch and Stratus will once again battle this Saturday at Payback, but this time it will be a Steel Cage match. Ahead of the premium live event, Becky Lynch is scheduled to battle Zoey Stark tonight on RAW in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser will battle Alpha Academy's Chad Gable tonight in a singles match. The New Day is scheduled to face The Viking Raiders, and Tommaso Ciampa will square off against Bronson Reed once again tonight on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Bate is a two-time NXT UK Champion, and many fans are hoping to see him arrive on the main roster soon. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 26-year-old and when he will resolve his issue with Dabba-Kato on NXT television.

Do you think Tyler Bate has the potential to be a star on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE