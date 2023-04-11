WWE RAW faced several real-life issues that forced officials to change plans; superstars were told they were not needed anymore - Reports

WWE RAW apparently went through a lot of trouble this week ahead of the show. While multiple superstars were unable to take part, many who did travel there were told that officials would not need them.

Travel woes were the chief reason given in several reports about why several WWE match plans had to be changed for RAW.

Reports stated that Matt Riddle and The Miz's match had been called off from RAW. However, that was not all. Kevin Owens was set to face Solo Sikoa in the main event instead of Sami Zayn, as initially thought. Also, IYO Sky was supposed to face Bianca Belair, but that plan also changed.

A report by Fightful Select specified the issues officials faced ahead of RAW this week. As noted, The Miz, Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Bianca Belair were all set to appear for RAW, but that didn't happen. The Miz vs. Riddle match was pulled completely, while the others' WWE RAW matches were rearranged.

Eventually, Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn finally appeared at the last minute in a run-in to help out Kevin Owens. However, there were other issues reported as well. Several superstars who had flown into Seattle were told they were not needed on the show as soon as they landed.

The reason for this was unclear, although, with Riddle and Zayn's last-minute appearances, it remains unclear whether that decision was also changed.

It should also be noted that Vince McMahon was not at WWE RAW this week.

