WWE RAW match changed, original finish revealed - Reports

A match on WWE RAW didn&#039;t finish as planned.
A match on WWE RAW didn't finish as planned.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Mar 02, 2022 05:33 AM IST
If you think the finish between RK-Bro and The Street Profits on this week's episode of WWE RAW felt a little bit off? You're absolutely right.

In the closing moments of the tag team match between RK-Bro and The Street Profits, Montez Ford hit his frog splash on Randy Orton that caught him square on the shoulder, a place where Orton has had a history of injuries over the years. This quickly led to the finish of the match, where Ford gained a pinfall victory over The Viper.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the original finish was RK-Bro picking up the victory over The Street Profits with Orton and Riddle hitting a pair of RKO's on Ford and Dawkins to secure the pinfall victory. But with Randy Orton having issues moving following the frog splash, the finish of the match was changed on the fly.

We learned the originally planned finish of RKBro vs. Street Profits from WWE Raw. The full story will be on FightfulSelect.com shortly. https://t.co/4rt5hIhRe8

Randy Orton appeared to be okay backstage following a scary landing from Montez Ford on WWE RAW

Sapp reports that following WWE RAW last night, the early word coming out of the backstage area was that Randy Orton was suffering from either "a stinger or a tweak."

Today, SRS stated that it was a combination of Orton's ribs getting crushed while having the wind knocked out of him. These two things made it very difficult for Orton to move after taking the frog splash, which led to the end of the match.

For those wondering if there's any heat on Montez Ford, Sapp reports that there's none for the incident, as it's being chalked up to a "s**t happens" situation.

11/10 FROG SPLASH!@MontezFordWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/3K2uchrJbu
Are you surprised to hear about the audible call on the RK-Bro and Street Profits tag match on RAW? Do you think this will impact plans for either team going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
