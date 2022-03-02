WWE RAW match changed, original finish revealed - Reports

If you think the finish between RK-Bro and The Street Profits on this week's episode of WWE RAW felt a little bit off? You're absolutely right.

In the closing moments of the tag team match between RK-Bro and The Street Profits, Montez Ford hit his frog splash on Randy Orton that caught him square on the shoulder, a place where Orton has had a history of injuries over the years. This quickly led to the finish of the match, where Ford gained a pinfall victory over The Viper.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the original finish was RK-Bro picking up the victory over The Street Profits with Orton and Riddle hitting a pair of RKO's on Ford and Dawkins to secure the pinfall victory. But with Randy Orton having issues moving following the frog splash, the finish of the match was changed on the fly.

Randy Orton appeared to be okay backstage following a scary landing from Montez Ford on WWE RAW

Sapp reports that following WWE RAW last night, the early word coming out of the backstage area was that Randy Orton was suffering from either "a stinger or a tweak."

Today, SRS stated that it was a combination of Orton's ribs getting crushed while having the wind knocked out of him. These two things made it very difficult for Orton to move after taking the frog splash, which led to the end of the match.

For those wondering if there's any heat on Montez Ford, Sapp reports that there's none for the incident, as it's being chalked up to a "s**t happens" situation.

