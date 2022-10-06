Big change reportedly coming to WWE RAW from next week's season premiere 

Fans can expect a significant change in the commentary box of WWE RAW from next week's episode, which also happens to be the show's season premiere.

The trio of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, & Byron Saxton are the current announcers of the Monday night show, having been so since May last year. As per a report by WrestleVotes, the commentary box of WWE RAW could change from next week's much-anticipated season premiere episode.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told to expect a commentary change on RAW with the season premiere this coming week. Other minor aspects of both shows are also set to get altered as well. I’m told to expect a commentary change on RAW with the season premiere this coming week. Other minor aspects of both shows are also set to get altered as well.

However, there's no information on who and by whom the particular commentator would be replaced. Apart from that, it was noted that a few "minor" aspects of both RAW and SmackDown could also be "altered," though it's unclear what they are.

Considering how warmly all the changes Triple H brought to WWE since assuming power have been received, it's safe to say fans could also embrace the upcoming rumored tweaks with open arms.

WWE has booked a strong card for next week's RAW

Apart from the Extreme Rules 2022 fallout, there's plenty more in store for RAW's season premiere on October 10. D-Generation X would return to the show to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. However, one of its key members, Billy Gunn, would not be present since he's an AEW-contracted performer.

thisguy1214 @MikeJ0nesssssss @itsBayleyWWE Next week raw’s season premiere from the Barclays center! Hope they have a new look and set debut too. @itsBayleyWWE Next week raw’s season premiere from the Barclays center! Hope they have a new look and set debut too. https://t.co/2vAG2uO8t4

Roman Reigns, alongside The Bloodline, would also appear on RAW, and it'll be interesting to see if someone steps up to challenge The Tribal Chief for his gold. Plus, United States Champion Bobby Lashley would put his title on the line against Seth Rollins in a rematch of their bout from a couple of weeks ago.

Here's everything scheduled for RAW's season premiere as of this writing:

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Seth Rollins

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline appear

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

D-Generation X returns to RAW for their 25th Anniversary

Extreme Rules fallout

The show seems very promising on paper and could continue the positive wave of momentum it has built over the last two months.

