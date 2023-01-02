WWE RAW star set to win Bianca Belair's title soon, setting up two huge WrestleMania 39 matches – Reports

Bianca Belair will reportedly lose the RAW Women's Championship in the coming months, with Becky Lynch set to win the title before WrestleMania 39.

In April 2022, Belair defeated The Man at WrestleMania 38 to capture the RAW Women's Championship for the first time. Over the last nine months, The EST has successfully defended the title against Asuka, Bayley, Carmella, Lynch, and Sonya Deville.

According to Fight Fans, Lynch is expected to regain the RAW Women's Championship soon. Current plans apparently call for the popular superstar to defend the title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Lynch and Ripley have never feuded in a major storyline. The two stared each other down on the December 5, 2022, episode of RAW, planting seeds for a future match.

At the same event, WWE's decision-makers reportedly want Belair to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair surprisingly won the title from Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match on last week's episode of SmackDown.

WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2. The two-night extravaganza is also being marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood due to its star-studded location.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's history with their reported WrestleMania 39 opponents

WWE has booked Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in televised singles matches in the past. However, fans have never witnessed the blockbuster bouts at a premium live event.

Lynch's only televised one-on-one encounter with Ripley occurred on the November 20, 2019, episode of NXT. The match ended in a double disqualification after Shayna Baszler interfered with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

The first televised match between Belair and Flair also happened in NXT, with the latter securing the victory when they met on February 26, 2020.

The former Royal Rumble winners also went head-to-head twice on RAW in October 2021. Belair won both matches via disqualification.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes