WWE RAW Superstar kept off TV because he "doesn't connect with the audience" - Reports

WWE Superstar Riddick Moss has seemingly been kept off TV because of the poor fan reception he received during his run on the main roster.

Moss (f.k.a. Madcap Moss) was prominent part of the blue brand for the last two years. He often showed up teaming with Happy Corbin and the duo had a memorable feud with Drew McIntyre. Following that, the two men split up and Moss went on a babyface run. He won the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and looked set for a big push.

He was also in a romantic angle with his real-life partner Emma. However, in the following months, his momentum fizzled out and he has rarely been seen on TV since.

Ringside News recently reached out to a tenured member of the WWE creative team for an update about the current status of Moss. The spokesperson mentioned that the company is not sure what program he would fit in. The idea internally is that Moss is a great athlete, but has not been able to connect with fans during his time on the main roster.

"No one knows what to do with Madcap Moss. He’s a great athlete, but he doesn’t connect with the audience, and the audience doesn’t connect with him." [H/T Ringside News]

Riddick Moss' last match was on WWE Main Event

During the WWE Draft earlier this year, Moss changed brands and moved to Monday Night RAW.

However, his only appearance on the flagship show was during the May 15 edition where he featured in a Battle Royal to decide the number one contender for Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Mustafa Ali ended up winning that match.

Moss' last WWE TV appearance came on the July 17 episode of Main Event. He squared off against Akira Tozawa in a singles contest and ended up winning the 5-minute long match.

It will be interesting to see if the creative team figures out a role for Moss and perhaps even Emma in the coming months.

