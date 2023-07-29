WWE RAW superstar could be returning soon from injury - Reports

WWE star and New Day member Kofi Kingston is on the verge of making a comeback to in-ring action, according to the latest reports.

Kofi was last seen on TV during the March 3 edition of SmackDown. He suffered an ankle injury when Drew McIntyre landed on him during a melee in the buildup to WrestleMania 39. He was drafted to RAW along with New Day team member Xavier Woods during the WWE Draft earlier this year.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided an update during a Q&A session and mentioned that Kingston would be back in the ring soon.

"I was told that Kofi wasn't supposed to be that far off [from returning], but that was a week or two ago, I believe."

This report comes after the Battleground Podcast, where Kofi appeared last month to talk about his injury and the road to recovery. The former WWE Champion mentioned that his recovery was in fact ahead of schedule, and he was able to do things normal people do in their daily lives. He detailed that it was just a matter of time before he got back inside the squared circle.

Xavier Woods has been holding down the fort in WWE

In the absence of the two former WWE Champions, Xavier Woods has been holding his own on the RAW roster.

The New Day member appeared in a few matches against LA Knight on SmackDown. He also faced off against Gunther in a match for the Intercontinental Champion on the April 21 episode of SmackDown.

He also had a couple of matches against The Judgment Day member "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. In his last TV appearance on the May 15 edition of RAW, he lost to Dom in a singles matchup.

The return of Kofi will surely boost Woods' confidence and give the faction some direction on the red brand.

Are you excited to see Kofi Kingston back inside the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023