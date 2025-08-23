  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE RAW will go through multiple changes for the next 3 months - Reports

WWE RAW will go through multiple changes for the next 3 months - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 23, 2025 03:37 GMT
Triple H is guiding the shows (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H is guiding the shows (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE RAW will undergo multiple changes over the next three months. Several modifications are happening to the show, as per a recent report and WWE's own actions.

Ad

The company is going to be making changes to the show for what is a very active few months heading into the end of the year. Dave Meltzer has reported on it in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The following are the changes that are being made.

For the coming weeks in August, RAW will be airing at 3 PM EST on Netflix across the world. This includes the show on August 25, as well as the show after Clash in Paris. SmackDown, meanwhile, will be airing in the US at the usual time, after being taped and aired earlier on Netflix across the world.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, these two changes are not the only ones for fans to look forward to. The shows on September 15, September 22, and September 29, for RAW, have been advertised to have been moved up by an hour. The shows will start from 7 PM EST. According to the report by Meltzer, this could mean they are doing something untelevised during that hour, starting the show at the regular time, or the show will start an hour earlier throughout that period. Confirmation is still awaited on this change. Meltzer speculated that this could be due to the NFL, but future RAWs are advertised at the usual time, so this is likely not the case.

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Finally, the other WWE RAW show that will be different than the norm is on October 13. The show will be airing from Perth, Australia. So, this means that the show will be airing at 8 AM EST and 5 AM PST. SmackDown will also be airing at that time, but it will be on a 12-hour delay in the US and airing at the usual time.

Ad

Triple H is taking WWE RAW and SmackDown on a global journey

While in the previous regime, WWE RAW and SmackDown occasionally aired at unusual times, such instances have been rare. With Triple H in charge, it has become a more common occurrence and has seen several changes to the way the shows are dealt with.

The shows are now airing outside the USA regularly, creating big moments for everyone involved.

It remains to be seen what happens with the September episodes of RAW and what the company is planning.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications