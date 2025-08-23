WWE RAW will go through multiple changes for the next 3 months - Reports

WWE RAW will undergo multiple changes over the next three months. Several modifications are happening to the show, as per a recent report and WWE's own actions.The company is going to be making changes to the show for what is a very active few months heading into the end of the year. Dave Meltzer has reported on it in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The following are the changes that are being made.For the coming weeks in August, RAW will be airing at 3 PM EST on Netflix across the world. This includes the show on August 25, as well as the show after Clash in Paris. SmackDown, meanwhile, will be airing in the US at the usual time, after being taped and aired earlier on Netflix across the world.However, these two changes are not the only ones for fans to look forward to. The shows on September 15, September 22, and September 29, for RAW, have been advertised to have been moved up by an hour. The shows will start from 7 PM EST. According to the report by Meltzer, this could mean they are doing something untelevised during that hour, starting the show at the regular time, or the show will start an hour earlier throughout that period. Confirmation is still awaited on this change. Meltzer speculated that this could be due to the NFL, but future RAWs are advertised at the usual time, so this is likely not the case.Finally, the other WWE RAW show that will be different than the norm is on October 13. The show will be airing from Perth, Australia. So, this means that the show will be airing at 8 AM EST and 5 AM PST. SmackDown will also be airing at that time, but it will be on a 12-hour delay in the US and airing at the usual time.Triple H is taking WWE RAW and SmackDown on a global journeyWhile in the previous regime, WWE RAW and SmackDown occasionally aired at unusual times, such instances have been rare. With Triple H in charge, it has become a more common occurrence and has seen several changes to the way the shows are dealt with.The shows are now airing outside the USA regularly, creating big moments for everyone involved.It remains to be seen what happens with the September episodes of RAW and what the company is planning.