WWE "real high" on young tag team, following on-screen debut - Reports

It has been reported that WWE higher-ups are seeing great things in the future for the Cavinder Twins, who both made their on-screen debuts this week on NXT.

The former College basketball players signed with the company in 2021 as part of the new NIL (Next In Line) program, which aims to get top young athletes a shot in the pro wrestling business.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company has high hopes for the sisters as they begin their potential wrestling journeys.

"They have not signed a talent contract yet, I checked that today. They still have their NIL contract. They (WWE) are real, real high on them, but they haven’t even started training yet." (H/T WrestleTalk)

The Cavinder Twins will no doubt be looking to emulate the success of perhaps the company's most famous sister duo, The Bellas, whose commitment to the business earned them both a coveted spot in the company's Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Triple H on WWE's NIL program

Whilst the company has signed several stars from other top wrestling promotions over the years, World Wrestling Entertainment has also looked to athletes from other sports as potential superstars.

During a conversation with Fast Company, Triple H spoke about how the NIL program can be hugely beneficial for both the signees and the company.

"We immediately saw it as an amazing recruiting tool for us because it allows us to show athletes a path to WWE, and engage with them in a way where they can learn more about it, we can learn more about them, all while working together, and finding out if it's a good fit before they're even finished college, and before they need to make any decisions about what they're going to do in that next stage of their life." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Over the years, the company has signed many top stars who succeeded in other sports before taking up professional wrestling, such as Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey.

