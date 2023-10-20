WWE recently tested new titles for the main roster - Reports

WWE entered a new chapter in its run as one of the biggest sports entertainment companies when it signed the deal and merged with Endevaor to former TKO Group Holdings. The merger brought new changes behind the scenes and more are expected to take place in the near future.

Earlier this year, WWE brought back the annual Draft after nearly two years and several teams and superstars were shuffled around in April and May. After the event, the promotion also introduced new Women's Championships on both brands after Night of Champions 2023.

According to a recent report from Cultaholic Wrestling, the company plans on introducing new Tag Team Championships on the main roster. However, WWE is not sure which set of belts to introduce and the management did a screen test for both before a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Check it out:

"The rehearsal was a title belt reveal over the course of 30 minutes. The titles were on a table in the middle of the ring, with a production assistant removing the cloth to reveal them. Two possible sets of new tag team title belts with radically different designs were tested. One set of belts was all gold with black straps. The other set that was screen-tested featured a gold and silver design with one red and one blue strap." [H/T - Culthaholic]

Almost all titles have been changed over the past few years, except the same for the Tag Team Titles as well.

WWE introduced new Tag Titles in 2016

In 2016, WWE went back to its roots and decided to split the brand and roster after nearly three years without brand exclusivity on the main roster. The company promoted the event and several top stars found a new home.

Later, the company introduced a new SmackDown Women's Championship for the roster. Meanwhile, SmackDown Tag Team Championships were introduced for the tag team division on the blue brand.

Elsewhere, RAW got the new Universal Championship which was eventually won by Finn Balor. The United States and Intercontinental Championships went to red and blue brand respectively.

WWE ended the year with another set of titles for The Bar who defeated The New Day at Roadblock. The RAW Tag Team Championships replaced the former Tag Team Titles in December 2016.

