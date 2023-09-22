The releases are far from over as it appears that WWE's NXT division are now receiving their phone calls and some surprising names have been released from the company.

Dana Brooke's departure came as a shock as she went down to NXT in an attempt to recreate herself in the same way Mandy Rose once did. However, the biggest surprise came in the departures of Mace and Mansoor, who haven't been seen on TV since May.

The duo, once known as Maximum Male Models, were abandoned by Maxxine Dupri after she joined Alpha Academy. There were rumors that the company was pushing towards a feud between Pretty Deadly and Maximum Male Models but this is now no longer the case since their releases were reported earlier today.

https://twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/status/170496216154446657

Mansoor is WWE's most successful Saudi Arabian athlete and has been able to perform in his home country several times in recent years.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Mace and Mansoor the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star