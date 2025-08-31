WWE releases usually take place this time of year, and it seems that things are a lot different under the umbrella of TKO.Instead of releasing on-screen talent as part of their most recent &quot;restructuring&quot; process, Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has released several backstage names across social media and production.Wrestle Purists @WrestlePuristsLINKThere were a few staff layoffs in WWE today, as a result of restructuring.Nothing heard on talent releases.These layoffs were said to have been made across the board, and half a dozen names were mentioned, but it's unclear if this process has now come to an end.WWE usually makes budget-cut changes at the end of the tax year in April, so this doesn't appear to have anything to do with budget cuts, but instead could be moving people into other job positions or wiping out current roles.WWE is going through major changes at the momentWWE was sold to TKO, who also have control of UFC, and this means that there are a lot of people in roles at UFC who can cover the same role in WWE.It's an interesting situation at present because WWE has been under the management of the same person for so long, and now there are a lot of changes that have come through with the sale of the company.Even though the actual sale was a few years ago, it seems that the ripple effects are still continuing, and there are many people who have been laid off now as a result of the restructuring backstage.The changes also continue on-screen, with WWE's recent ESPN deal to broadcast premium live events domestically, RAW's move over to Netflix at the turn of the year, and the debut of WrestlePalooza, which will be the first PLE of its kind and will take place in September.WWE has changed massively under the creative leadership of Triple H in recent years, and it seems that there will be many more of these changes to come.