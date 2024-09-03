WWE releases veteran after 36 years of service - Reports

WWE has released a notable name behind the scenes who has been with the promotion since 1988. The name in question is Michele Carlucci, the promotion's Director of Production Travel since 2019.

Carlucci was appointed as the Director of Production Travel five years ago. Before taking on the role, she was the Director of the Freelance crew, Travel, and special projects.

As per a recent report by Wrestling Observer, Michele Carlucci was let go by WWE last week. Here's what the report in question stated:

"Michele Carlucci, who was the WWE Director of Production Travel, was let go on Friday. She had been with the company since 1988 and had been at this specific job since 2019 after spending the prior 14 years as Director of the Freelance crew, Travel & Special projects." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Michele Carlucci has yet to comment on her WWE exit

Michele Carlucci hasn't opened up about her release yet. She held three significant positions in the global wrestling giant during her 36-year tenure in the promotion. Between 1988 and 2005, she was the manager, ETO of the company.

In 2005, her role was changed to Director of the Freelance crew, Travel & Special Projects. She held the position for 14 long years before becoming Director of Production Travel in 2019. You can head over to her official LinkedIn profile to learn more.

The Stamford-based company has been doing incredible business under the Triple H regime for quite some time now. The promotion recently held one of its most successful events in history: Bash in Berlin, the company's highest-grossing arena event. World Wrestling Entertainment is flourishing under The Game's creative direction.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Michele Carlucci the best in her future endeavors following her release.

