WWE removes Brock Lesnar's SmackDown return advertisement after reports of him walking out 

WWE has stopped advertising Brock Lesnar's much-awaited SmackDown return on the company's website.

The latest backstage reports claimed that Brock Lesnar walked out ahead of tonight's SmackDown after Vince McMahon announced his retirement on Twitter.

The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to make his return to the blue brand in the build-up to his title match against Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, he was reportedly "pi**ed off" and implied that if Vince left, he would also go.

He was featured at the top of SmackDown's preview on the company's website until a few minutes ago. However, the write-up for Brock Lesnar's segment has been removed from the site, at the time of writing. Interestingly, an old post from last week about his big return on tonight's show is still on Twitter.

Reports have also suggested that Lesnar's decision to walk out has jeopardized the plans for the Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. While the company intends to bring back The Beast, they are now also considering potential options for a replacement.

