WWE to repackage two stars completely after Vince McMahon and Triple H have disagreed on how to book them - Reports

When Vince McMahon and Triple H are not on the same page on how superstars should be booked, their time on the WWE main roster can be unsettled, to say the least. The company appears set to repackage a team once again after they have already gone through multiple changes the previous year, according to the latest reports.

The Maximum Male Models, i.e., Mansoor and Mace, have not been seen much on WWE TV of late. The two stars have already been through multiple iterations. At first, they were paired with Max Dupri (LA Knight) by Vince McMahon, as the WWE boss had not seen him as "in-ring talent."

His name was later changed to LA Knight when Triple H was put in charge, as the latter believed in his in-ring work. Meanwhile, Maxxine was paired with Maximum Male Models. She has since been paired with Chad Gable and Otis full-time, also withdrawing from teaming with MMM.

According to a report on Fightful Select, it appears they will be going through a repackaging, with exact details of what that means unclear at this point. The report also stated that while Vince McMahon liked MMM, he didn't want them to be "flamboyant." Triple H encouraged that when he was in charge, but since McMahon returned, that has been scaled back again, and they have disappeared.

Internally, there seems to be a lack of agreement on how to book them.

The two have appeared in multiple live events, but on TV, they have mostly been used in Battle Royals and tournaments.

What the repackaging is, remains to be seen. They might finally have a cohesive vision for the two stars.

What do you think of MMM? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

