WWE reportedly botched new stable's debut on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was chaotic. From the very first minute, the episode saw glitches and short power cuts. MVP, after losing the United States Championship match, came out and dissed the company for its careless behavior and running a subpar show.

The show also saw Shane McMahon introducing RAW Underground, a sort of no rules underground fight club. Also, on the show, during his match against Andrade, Montez Ford collapsed and couldn't compete further. It was later revealed that the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion was poisoned.

During the show, a video from before WWE RAW began was shown. A group of men dressed in black was seen throwing molotov cocktails on a generator.The footage was captured on the CCTV, and those men may have been the reason behind the power outages.

Botch on WWE RAW

According to Fightful Select's reports, WWE revealed a bit more than it would have wanted to before the men dressed in black debuted on WWE RAW. News about the stable was leaked before the show aired last night, resulting in WWE releasing an official announcement stating the arrival of a new faction on WWE RAW.

As per Fightful Select's report, the WWE social media team "jumped the gun" in announcing the arrival of the faction after the news leaked to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The social media team revealed that this indeed is a new faction in WWE before the men officially made their presence known.

As of this writing, not much is known about the men in black. They only made a short appearance on the show and set a generator on fire. There is no news on the members of the faction either. We will have to wait and see how WWE plays out this storyline.

Road to WWE SummerSlam

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre cut a fantastic promo accusing Randy Orton of not giving back to the company. He called Orton selfish and said that The Viper isn't the leader that the WWE seeks.

Another match for WWE SummerSlam that was confirmed last night was MVP vs Apollo Crews for the United States Championship.