WWE reportedly changed plans for Ciampa ahead of Monday Night RAW

Recent reports state that WWE played around with other options for Ciampa's character on TV as they continue to build his feud against Mustafa Ali.

The Blackheart turned heel last week when he attacked Ali following the latter's win over The Miz. The former NXT Champion recently moved up to the main roster, while Mustafa Ali has also made a return to WWE programming after being off-screen since October 2021.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, during a taping of Main Event, Ciampa was originally scheduled to face former United States Champion Finn Bálor. Instead, WWE inexplicably booked the former DIY member as a babyface and had him take on former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.

A source within WWE confirmed that The Blackheart would have worked as a heel against Bálor.

The Blackheart has also undergone a name change since his move to WWE RAW. The former Tommaso Ciampa now only goes by his surname.

Ciampa attacked Mustafa Ali on for a second straight week on WWE RAW

The former RETRIBUTION leader squared off in a losing effort against both The Miz and the current United States Champion Theory in a championship contender match.

Following his loss in the handicap match, Ali found himself on the receiving end of yet another attack by Ciampa.

The two-time NXT Champion is yet to explain his actions and why he is specifically targeting the returning Ali.

The two men have only competed in one match against each other during their time in WWE. The bout took place back in 2019 when both men competed in the Men's Survivor Series triple threat elimination match. The Blackheart represented team NXT, while Ali represented team SmackDown.

