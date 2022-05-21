WWE could reportedly choose RAW Superstar as Ronda Rousey's next challenger

Rhea Ripley could be the woman chosen to challenge Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell 2022 since Sasha Banks' recent walkout has left WWE with limited options.

Banks was reportedly the one to challenge Rousey after the latter defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, there aren't many female stars on SmackDown who would step up to Rousey, which may lead to them looking for challengers on RAW. He also mentioned Natalya and Shayna Baszler as potential challengers.

“There will likely be a few matches strongly pushed on SmackDown this week. A key would be a new Rousey opponent. Unless Naomi or Sasha Banks returns, or they send Rhea Ripley over, the pickings are slim with Natalya and Shayna Baszler as the top contenders. Natalya is friends with Rousey and possibly could have a great PPV match with her since they did a TV match on Rousey’s first run that was very good, and Baszler and Rousey are best friends and it would likely be a dream match for both of them," Meltzer said. (Via RingSideNews)

Previous champion Charlotte Flair has taken a hiatus from WWE to marry Andrade

Rousey's former rival, Charlotte Flair, was last seen in the WWE ring at WrestleMania Backlash. She was forced to submit to Ronda, losing the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen has since been on hiatus from the company after announcing that she plans to marry her long-time fiance Andrade next month. The couple began dating while working together in WWE before announcing their engagement on New Year's Day in 2020.

While Andrade has since been released and has found a new home in AEW, Flair remains an integral part of the company and is one of the most decorated female stars in history.

Edited by Angana Roy