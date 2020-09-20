WWE has reportedly chosen the next Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most iconic WWE Superstars in the last decade. The Beast Incarnate is a multi-time World Champion and is one of the most dominant Superstars of this generation.

However, with Brock Lesnar's continued absence from WWE, it was imperative for the company to find someone else to fit into his role. And they have found the right man for it. 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns is now being molded into becoming a powerhouse performer like Brock Lesnar.

Not only has Brock Lesnar's advocate aligned himself with Roman Reigns, but Dave Meltzer of WON has also stated that WWE is looking to book Reigns just like Lesnar by giving him shorter matches and convincing wins.

Here is what he said in regards to the upcoming match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions:

The two could probably have a great match, since Uso is very talented and really has never had a chance to show it as a single, but the Reigns gimmick seems to be quick wins to establish him in the Lesnar position as the big star of the company, but one who would work more frequently and be more cost-effective.

Is Brock Lesnar going to return?

There have been reports stating that Lesnar's contract with WWE is over and he is currently a free agent. The fact that Paul Heyman has been paired with Roman Reigns is further indication that The Beast Incarnate may not return anytime soon.

However, it is expected that Brock Lesnar will sign a new contract with the company once the audience returns to the arena and WWE offer him a pay bump. It will be interesting to see what happens once he does return. Will Heyman stick with Reigns or re-join Brock Lesnar? Only time will tell.